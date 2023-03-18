Youth gone for Vaishno Devi pilgrimage dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth from Sarola in Sillod tehsil gone with friends for Vaishno Devi pilgrimage died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Jalandhar, Punjab on March 15. The deceased has been identified as Rishikesh Subhash Varale (24, Sarola).

Rishikesh and his friends from Sarola had gone for pilgrimage. On March, he complained of respiration while climbing the steps. Still, he went and paid obeisance to the deity. On March 15, while going from Jalandar to Amritsar, he again complained of respiration and was admitted to a hospital in Jalandhar where he died in the evening while undergoing treatment. His body was brought to Sarola on Thursday and the last rites were performed on him in the evening. He is survived by wife, parents and sister. He was married a year back and his wife is pregnant. When union minister of state for railway Raosaheb Danve received the information of the death, he contacted deceased’s friends and made arrangements to bring the dead body from Jalandhar to Bhusawal. He was present at the railway station and consoled his family members and friends.