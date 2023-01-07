Youth injured due to nylon manja

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The throat of a 19-year-old youth was silted with nylon manja while he was going on his motorcycle in Begumpura area on Thursday. As his motorcycle was not speeding, he sustained minor injuries around the neck and was saved fortunately.

Chaitanya Munde (19, Gangakhed, presently living in Begumpura) is preparing for NEET examination in the city. On Thursday, he was going from Begumpura to Aurangpura to bring his tiffin on motorcycle. While going towards University Gate, nylon manja entangled around his neck. As he was going very slowly, he immediately stopped the motorcycle. Hence, he did not sustain deep injuries. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital.

Chaitanya while speaking to LT said, no one should use nylon manja as it is very dangerous. There is a need to create awareness about not using nylon manja.