Youth mediating fight stabbed; sustained 12-inch-deep stomach injury

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A gang of mischievous youths waged an attack on two youths over an issue of a girl. In this attempt to murder, one youth Ritwik Jitendra Kulkarni (23, Silk Mills Colony) sustained a 12-inch deep injury in his stomach and two injuries on his face in the incident.

Osmanpura police said, “ One youth Ameya Khot was spotted moving with a girl in Dashmeshnagar on Wednesday. The main attacker Pranav Handore was disappointed and he then called Ameya to meet him in Dashmeshnagar on Thursday. At around 5 pm, Pranav was standing with 5-6 mischief-makers, while Ameya reached there with his friend Ritwik. The girl, due to whom the controversy erupted, was also present on the spot. The talks between Pranav and Ameya converted into arguments and then reached their peak. In the meantime, Pranav and his accomplices started beating Ameya.

Ritwik intervened in the conflict to save his friend. However, Manu Kathar, an accomplice of Pranav, took out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked his face and eyes. The last stabbing was made in his stomach. It caused the 12-inch deep injury and then Ritwik collapsed on the ground and was lying in a pool of blood.

Acting upon the information, Osmanpura police inspector Atul Yerme reached the spot. Till then Pranav and Manu flee away from the spot. However, Yerme chased the duo and nabbed them. The process of filing a case against the two and other accomplice was underway till late in the evening, confirmed Yerme.