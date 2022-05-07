Youth meets watery grave in Ghanegaon

Aurangabad, May 7:

A youth gone swimming in a percolating tank at Ghanegaon in Waluj Mahanagar area with friends met a watery grave on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Om Santosh Gunjkar (18, Ranjangaon).

Om had gone from Ranjangaon to Ghanegaon to play cricket on Saturday at around 1 pm. After playing cricket, they went to the Ghanegaon percolating tank for swimming at around 3 pm. Om had gone far in the tank and was drowned. His friends shouted for help. The nearby workers of a factory rushed to the spot and tried to search for Om in the water, but did not find him. On receiving the information Waluj MIDC police station PSI Rajendra Bangar and the fire brigade jawans rushed to the spot. The Jawans then took Om out of the tank in an unconscious condition.

Om’s parents work in a private company in Waluj MIDC area. He studied in Saraswati College in Bajajnagar and recently appeared for the class 12 examination. His younger brother Jagdish is studying in class 10.