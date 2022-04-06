Youth meets watery grave in well

Aurangabad, April 6:

A youth met a watery grave in a well in Mitmitta Shivar on Teesgaon Road on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Dadarao Khillare (24, Shivnatakli, Kannad).

Dhananjay fell in the well in the farm of Laxman Kirtishahi on Tuesday at around 11.30 pm. A resident Shubham Bargal immediately informed about it to Cantonment police and the fire brigade. The jawan took him out of the well and rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Cantonment police station.