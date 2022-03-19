Youth meets watery grave in well

Aurangabad, March 19:

A youth gone for swimming with his cousin in a well after playing colours in Holi, met a watery grave in Satara area on Friday. The police opined that he was drowned due to an attack of epilepsy while swimming. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Pandurang Kharat (26, Bharatnagar, Teesgaon).

Police said, Pradeep’s cousin work on a farm in Satara area. He came to him for Holi on Friday. After celebrating Holi with his cousin with colours, he jumped in the well. However, he did not come out for a long time. His cousin informed about it to the police and fire brigade. The fire brigade jawans took Pradeep from the well and took him to Government Medical College and Hospital. The doctors declared him dead after the examination.

His relatives and police opined that Pradeep was suffering from epilepsy and he might have had an attack while he was swimming. A case of accidental death has been registered with Satara police while constable Pruthviraj Chavan is further investigating the case.