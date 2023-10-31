Youth moving naked on terrace in midnight booked for eccentric behaviour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj MIDC police has registered an offence against an eccentric youth for climbing up the terrace nakedly with intention to misbehave with a middle-age woman during midnight at Ghanegaon.

It so happened that a 43-year-old woman along with her daughter and niece had gone to the terrace to sleep on Saturday at 9 pm. However, she was shocked to see an unidentified youth, who was naked, in the mosquito net where she was sleeping with others, during midnight at 1 am. On hearing the screaming of the woman, the youth fled away from the terrace. The victim woman immediately informed the neighbour about the incident. In the meantime, the youth while running downwards from the terrace got his one leg stuck in the stair and fell down. In the meantime, the neighbour then caught hold of him. The youth identified himself as Amol Misal (28). The neighbour then dressed up the eccentric Amol and informed Waluj MIDC police about the crime.

The case has been registered with the police station. Further investigation is on by PSI Pundalik Dhake.