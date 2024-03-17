Youth murders brother brutally over property dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 65-year-old man was brutally murdered by his younger brother over sharing of a farm and house at Parol in Sillod tehsil of the district on Saturday midnight. The deceased has been identified as Jamman Triambak Gore (Parola).

Police booked and arrested the real brother of the deceased Raghunath Triambak Gore and their cousin Bhau Krishna Raghunath Gore on Sunday morning.

According to details, Jamman was living along with family at the farm (gut no 82). Both brothers owned 2.5 acres of land commonly. There was a dispute between Jamman and Raghunath over the share of farmland for the past many days.

In the meantime, Jamman decided to sell their house located in the village. However, the accused were not allowed to sell the house to other people. If anyone came to purchase the house, the accused used to argue with them. Jamman was not ready to give the house to his brother. There had been arguments time and again between them.

There have been quarrels between the brothers. In a rage, the accused Raghunath and Krishna attacked Jamman with stones and bricks. He was injured in the incident. Later, the accused threw him into a water pond. They brutally murdered him with stones and bricks in the pond.

Sagar, the son of Jamman, shifted his father to the sub-district hospital of Sillod where doctors declared him brought dead. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to the relatives. The last rites were performed on Jamman at Prole on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, on receiving information sub-divisional police officer Dinesh Kolhe, police inspector Vijaysinha Rajput, PSIs L S Ghode and Sachin Kshirsagar, constables Sachin Sonar visited the spot and did panchanama. Police arrested the accused at 7.15 today by laying a trap. On the basis of the complaint given by Sagar, a case of murder was registered with Sillod Rural Police Station against the accused.