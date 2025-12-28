Youth on two-wheeler dies on ‘Samruddhi’; offence registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A young man riding a two-wheeler on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, despite the existing ban on two-wheeler traffic, died in an accident. The incident occurred on December 25 at around 9 pm. A case has been registered at the Daulatabad police station.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Shivaji Ingle (36), a resident of Mategaon in Kannad . The accident took place at channel number 449.2 on the Nagpur–Mumbai stretch of the Samruddhi Expressway. Despite the prohibition on two-wheelers on the Samruddhi route, Kiran Ingle was riding a motorcycle (MH 20 CQ 3098).

Reportedly, he lost control due to speeding and negligent riding, leading to the accident and his death. Based on the complaint filed by assistant police constable Rafiq Adamkhan Pathan, an offence has been registered against the deceased.