Youth organisation up in arms against schools demanding donation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth organisation has threatened to blacken the face of school trustees for demanding hefty donations for the students' admissions.

The schools in the district will reopen on June 15 after summer vacation. Many schools are seeking hefty donations from parents for the admissions by flouting norms.

A delegation of the youth wing of the Republic Party of India (RPI) met the chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Vikas Meena and Education Officer Jaishree Chavan to bring to their notice that English medium schools are fleecing parents and in the name of different initiatives.

The delegation members said that they would blacken the face of school trustees if the administration did not take action against such schools. Sachin Kharat, Manish Narwade and others from RPI were present.