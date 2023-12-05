Youth possessing pistol at father’s instruction, arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jinsi Police arrested a 21-year-old youth at Sanjaynagar-Baijipura on Tuesday for possessing a pistol illegally at the instruction of his father. The accused has been identified as Amer Hussain Khan.

Police inspector of crime branch Sandeep Gurme, PSI Vishal Bodkhe received information from an informer that a youth was possessing a pistol in Jinsi for the past several days. PSI Vishal Bodkhe and ASI Satish Jadhav along with team members laid a trap at Qaiser Colony today.

Amer was standing in front of his house today. When doubted about the presence of police, he tried to run away. The police team comprising Sandeep Tayade, Rahul Kharat, Kakasaheb Adhane, Tatayarao Shingare, and Anita Tribhuvan caught him after a chase. They found a pistol and three live cartridges.

Box

Father asks son to possess pistol

It may be noted that his father Hussain Khan Ibrahim Khan (Sanjaynagar-Baijpura) murdered a man over an old enmity while playing cards in 2019. Hussain Khan was sentenced to life imprisonment after charges were proved by Jinsi Police Station. Hussain and his son Amer had a fear that Amer might be attacked as retaliation. When Amer’s friend met Hussain in Jail, he informed his son through the friend to possess a pistol regularly.

After the arrest, Amer informed police that he had purchased the pistol from Beed at Rs 50,000 seven months ago. Jinsi Police is probing whether Amer had any other intention of possessing the weapon.