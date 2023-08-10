Youth sets house ablaze for not getting money for addiction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An addicted 21-year-old youth set his own house ablaze as his father refused to give him money. A case has been registered against the accused Noor Farooqui (21) with the City Chowk police station.

Noor has recently completed his BCS degree course from a reputed college in the city. However, he was addicted to the narcotic pills. His father Mohd Alimoddin Farooqui (48, Lotakaranja) runs a shop named Goodluck Bags.

On August 8 at around 9 pm, Noor demanded money to his father as he had to purchase the sedative pills. However, his father refused to give him money. Hence, he poured petrol on the house and set it ablaze. He then fled from the scene. His father tried to extinguish the fire and informed the City Chowk police. The police searched and arrested Noor. Based on the complaint lodged by his father, a case has been registered against Noor. He was produced before the court on Thursday and has been sent to the Harsul prison.