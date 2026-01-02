Youth stabbed in the middle of the road over financial dispute; Attackers flee assuming him dead

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A youth was brutally attacked and stabbed in the middle of the road following a financial dispute, after which the assailants fled assuming him to be dead. The incident took place around midnight on 31 December in the N-11 area. Cidco police arrested three accused Shamrao Kadminche, Sunil Kadminche and Bhola Kadminche (all residents of indiranagar, sillod) on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Sagar Bhagwat Bharaskar (28), a resident of Surewadi. Police said the accused called Sagar to meet them on the pretext of discussing an accident. After he arrived, they attempted to murder him by stabbing him in the abdomen. The attack was the result of an ongoing financial dispute involving an amount of Rs 7–8 lakh.

On 31 December, Sagar had attended his aunt’s funeral along with his cousin Rohit Adhav. After the last rites around 11 pm, Rohit dropped him home. About half an hour later, Rohit called Sagar and asked him to come near Thackeray garden in N-11, claiming he had been hit by a four-wheeler and assaulted. Police said Rohit was used as a lure by the Kadminche brothers to call Sagar to the spot.

Sagar, along with another cousin Vikas Ghuge, rushed to the location, where the accused were present. When Sagar suggested settling the financial dispute later, the accused attacked him. Sunil allegedly stabbed him deeply in the stomach, causing heavy bleeding and rendering him unconscious. Believing Sagar to be dead, the attackers fled in their vehicle.

Vikas immediately shifted Sagar to a private hospital. After he regained consciousness, a case was registered by Cidco police on Friday. The investigation was carried out by police inspector Atul Yerme and police sub-inspector Anil Manekar, who arrested all three accused.