Youth stabbed over petty issue dies

Tension in GMCH: Was stabbed on October 6

Aurangabad:

Youth who was stabbed over a petty issue on October 6 died while undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday evening. Getting information the relatives and friends of the deceased youth had gathered in the GMCH. This created tension for some time. Police rushed to the spot and calmed the crowd.

The deceased has been identified as Atul Ramesh Lokhande (25, Bhavsinghpura) and the suspect has been identified as Kiran Sunil Salve (Mill Corner, Kotwalpura). According to police, Atul and his friends were having a chat in Laxminagar, Pradnyanagar area on the midnight of October 5. Meanwhile, Kiran came to the spot and started arguing with Atul over a fight that took place a few days ago. During altercation, Kiran took out a knife and stabbed Atul twice in the stomach and ran away from the spot.

His friends admitted Atul in the GMCH in serious condition.But he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Getting the news of Atul’s death, a mob of 100 to 150 people had gathered in the GMCH. Immediately a team of Begumpura police station PI Sharad Ingle and other officials rushed to the spot and calmed down the crowd.

Accused in police custody

Shortly after the incident, a case of assault was registered in the Chhawani police station against the accused Kiran Salve. The investigating officer API Pandurang Bhagile arrested the accused. He was granted police custody till October 10 after being produced in the court.