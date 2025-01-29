Youth stages mobile tower protest for Maratha Reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man staged a dramatic protest by climbing a mobile tower in Devgaon Rangari on Wednesday. In support of the demand for reservation for the Maratha community.

The protest, which lasted three hours, was in support of the ongoing hunger strike by Manoj Patil-Zarange in Antarwali Sarati, demanding reservation for the Maratha community. The incident unfolded around 5 pm when Shubham Ashok Sonawane, a resident of Devgaon Rangari, climbed a mobile tower in a bold gesture of solidarity. His action was part of the growing momentum for the Maratha reservation movement, which has seen increased public demonstrations in recent days.

As news of Sonawane’s protest spread, local authorities sprang into action. PSI Sandeep Rajput and Police Officer Ramesh Chavan arrived at the scene to negotiate with the protester. Despite their repeated pleas, Sonawane remained steadfast, refusing to descend. Tensions mounted as the hours ticked by, but the situation remained peaceful. Maratha community leaders, including Gokul Gore, Lalit Surase, and Somnath Barbandhe, arrived to join the effort, urging Sonawane to end his protest. After three long hours, the young man finally agreed to come down, ending the dramatic standoff. The protest in Devgaon Rangari comes on the heels of similar demonstrations in Kerhala Phata, where local residents staged a roadblock to show their support for the Maratha reservation demand.

Photo Caption:

Shubham Ashok Sonawane stages a 'Sholay-style' protest by climbing a mobile tower in Devgaon Rangari in support of the Maratha reservation hunger strike.