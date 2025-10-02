Youth thrashed for clearing traffic jam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 25-year-old youth, who tried to clear a traffic jam, was assaulted by a car driver and his woman accomplice, who also tore his clothes during the attack.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on September 30 in front of Sagar Lawns on Jalna Road. A case has been registered at MIDC Cidco Police Station against the absconding car driver and the woman accomplice, whose vehicle (MH-20-HH-4272) has been identified. The victim, Manesh Ghorpade (25, Ambikanagar), was on his way to deliver a new car to a showroom when traffic congestion built up near Sagar Lawns. He got down to help clear the jam. At that point, the accused allegedly confronted him, issued threats saying, “Do you know who I am? Check my history,” and then assaulted him. The woman with the accused also joined the attack, tearing the victim’s clothes and breaking his spectacles. Another youth, who rushed to intervene, was also beaten up by the duo before they fled the spot. Police sub inspector Chandansingh Usare is conducting further investigation.