Youth threaten residents with gun after they question his girlfriend

Spate of knife attacks and display of gun unsettle city residents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the past 24 hours, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has witnessed a series of alarming incidents, including three deadly knife attacks and a display of a firearm by youth in the Padampura area on Sunday night.

The incident occurred on late Sunday night when residents of Mama Chowk in Padampura questioned a girl waiting for her friend outside a hostel. Enraged by the confrontation, a youth brandishing a pistol arrived at the scene, threatening the residents. The tense situation unfolded for approximately 10 minutes, with the incident captured on video and circulated widely.

According to police reports, the youth, aged between 20 to 25 years old, had initially gone to meet his friend at a hostel in Padampura. Upon encountering the questioning of the girl, they left the area. CCTV footage captured the youth's return to the area, wielding a pistol in his right hand and causing alarm among bystanders. The individual lingered for 10 minutes before departing, prompted by the arrival of another youth wielding a knife.

Deputy commissioner of police Nitin Bagate assured residents that authorities are actively pursuing the culprits and will apprehend them swiftly.