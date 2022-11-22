Youth threatens woman to make her obscene pics viral

Aurangabad:

A case has been registered in the MIDC Waluj police station against a youth for molesting a 36-year-old woman and threatening to make her obscene photo viral on social media.

Santoshi (name changed) lives in Ranjangaon area with her husband, two daughters and a son. A few days ago, Santoshi got acquainted with Akash Bharat Vathore (25). Akash took her mobile number from Santoshi. After this he started calling and chasing repeatedly. Despite Santoshi restricting him, he continued to harass her.

Santoshi had come to Bajajnagar for work at the bank around 11 am on Monday. Akash stopped Santoshi at More Chowk in Bajajnagar and threatened to make her obscene photos viral on social media and kill the family members. Santoshi contacted her husband and brother. Akash ran away when they arrived at the scene. A case was registered against Akash in MIDC Waluj police station and PSI Rajendra Bangar is investigating the case.