Youth trying to settle dispute over hand loan of Rs 1500 stabbed to death

Aurangabad, Oct 8: In a sensational incident, a youth trying to settle the monetary dispute of his friend, was stabbed to death, at a pan kiosk, in front of SBOA School, on October 2, at 11 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Ravindra Himmatrao Kumbhare (36, Navnathnagar, N-11 Hudco). Two persons were stabbed in the incident, out of which, Ravindra succumbed to his injuries on Saturday early morning. The another victim Pranil Wanjare is undergoing treatment. Harsul police has registered an offence of murder against them.

Meanwhile, the police succeeded in arresting Swapnil Sukhdev Jadhav (25) and Akash alias Sonya Thombre (25, both residents of Auditors Society, Mayur Park), while third accused Manoj Bankar is at large. Meanwhile, the court has awarded magisterial custody remand (MCR) to Swapnil and Akash.

The police inspector Amol Devkar said, “ The auto driver Vikas Awsarmal (Hudco) had given Rs 1,500 as hand loan to Manoj. On Sunday late in the evening, Vikas went to a place near Kabeer Pan Stall, opposite SBOA School, to get his money. However, Manoj refuse to give the money back. Instead, he told Vikas to do whatever he wanted to recover the money. Vikas's friend Ravindra and Pranil intervened to settle their quarrel, but Manoj's friend Swapnil stabbed in Ravindra's stomach with a sharp knife and then also attacked on Pranil's back. Both of them sustained grave injuries and collapsed on the ground. The citizens admitted them to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Harsul police station's PSI Rafiq Shaikh and his squad arrested Swapnil and Akash within one hour of the crime, while Manoj managed to flee away. The investigating officer Maroti Khillare produced the two accused before the court. They were granted MCR and have been sent to the jail. On the complaint of Vikas, the police has registered an offence of waging a brutal attack against the trio, but the section of murder has been added on Saturday.

Ravindra has underwent a major operation in GMCH. His health condition was stable, therefore, the police recorded his statement, but later on, his health started deteriorating and he died while undergoing treatment. Ravindra was working as a sales manager in a private company and is survived by a wife and a sister. A pall of gloom descended in Harsul area. The last rites upon him were performed in a crematorium at N-11.