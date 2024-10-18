Youth urged to vote at awareness program

"Youth must understand the importance of voting and actively participate in the elections, spreading awareness in their communities," said District Collector and District Election Officer Dilip Swami.

A youth dialogue program was held at Ravindra Nath Tagore Hall in Deogiri College as part of voter awareness efforts. The event was attended by principal Ashok Tejankar, SDO Umakant Pardhi, SWEEP Nodal Officer Dipali Thawre, vice principal Ravi Patil, Vishnu Patil, and Aparna Tawre. District Collector Dilip Swami emphasized that democracy provides rights and freedoms, which help in the country’s progress and importance of voting. He urged the youth to participate in voting. Sub-Divisional Officer Pardhi gave details about voter awareness campaigns, and Tejankar gave the introductory speech. Students from the music department performed songs and 'Powada' to promote voter awareness.

Photo Caption: Guests and students present at the voter awareness program organized at Deogiri College.