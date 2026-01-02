Youths caught attempting bike theft after ‘31st night’ party
After a '31st night' party, four youths tried to steal a two-wheeler in Kanchanwadi around 11 pm on December 31. Noise from breaking the handle lock alerted the owner Sagar Yadmal (31, Sainik Vihar) and neighbours. Confronted, the accused attacked him with a knife, but locals caught three of them. The fourth accomplice escaped. The arrested youths are Shantanu Jagtap (19, Golwadi), Suraj Kamble (20, Vitkheda), and Aditya Arvind Salve (21, Kanchanwadi). Shantanu, who has a criminal record with prior robbery cases, carried a knife and attempted to stab Sagar. Satara police registered a case based on the victim's complaint.