Youths should apply talent in practical ways

Aurangabad: “If any skill is given the support of technology, it becomes innovation. Youths should apply their talent in practical ways and go for entrepreneurship,” said Rajendra Kumar Pawar, a Management Guru and project chief of Endurance Company.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day ‘Avishkar’ science festival being held at the main auditorium of Dr Babsasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the function. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and director of the Students Development Department Dr Mustajeeb Khan graced the event.

Rajendra Kumar said that man has some inborn skills which can be developed further.

“In today’s marketing era, one should give one’s arts and skills a proper direction,” he said while guiding on five-point formulas-'knowledge, science, technology, skills and innovation'.

VC Dr Yeole said that many new subjects like ‘Artificial intelligence’ are available for research. He said that one should accept the changes which give boost one’s creativity. Earlier, Dr Bhagwant Sakhle made an introductory speech.

Dr Mustajeeb Khan said that a total of 310 teams from 77 colleges are displaying their research models in six subjects. The teams have 513 students including 220 girls.