Youths should keep daily updates about their field

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 30:

G M Bothara who is in the CA profession for nearly five decades said that there are continuous developments in the CA field, so, one should keep himself daily updated with whatever is happening.

In an interview with Lokmat Times, CA Bothara who is one of the senior-most Chartered Accountants of the city said he wanted to go for engineering after HSC.

"I am from Jamkhed (Ahmednagar) and my family members were in business. There was an economic slowdown in the 1970s. There were layoffs of engineers in the industries. So, I decided to go for commerce and accounts fields I completed my B Com in Ahmednagar in June 1971 and went to Pune to study for CA. There were limited books for the study. I qualified CA in November 1973 and did jobs in two companies, for two years each. I migrated to Aurangabad and opened a branch of Khandelwal Jain and Company in 1978,” he said.

He said that CA is one of the toughest courses in the country and the registration and examination fees of the course are affordable.

“One need not pay a donation for the admissions nor for the job. There is a huge demand in the industries. Currently, the country has 3.50 lakh qualified CAs. Of them, 40,000 are working in abroad. There is a demand for around 1 lakh CAs.The difficulty level of the CA examinations is the same today as it was 50 years ago.” He said that a CA can adjust in any industry because the course is completely based on practical training-based.

He said that the CAs are called ‘a true partner in nation building’ that itself shows what kind of role they play in the country’s progress. His one son Abhijeet Bothara and daughter-in-law Rupali Bothara are also in the same profession. But, his daughter-in-law has qualified CA.

“In my profession, I believe in the policy of ‘client’s prosperity is our prosperity. I daily spend one hour to study on t what changes take place in the profession. I attend seminars and online programmes for study. Today, there are many branches in the CA field and youths have scope for the specialisation. So, aspirants can go for specialisation,” he added.

Besides this, he is also running Green Aurangabad Project to enhance greenery in and around the city.