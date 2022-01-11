Youths uploading photos of married woman as to-be wife on social media arrested

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

The Cyber Cell has arrested two youths, for flashing photos of one married woman known to them, as their to-be wife, on their Whatsapp status and Instagram status. The names of accused are Pravin Madan Tupe (27, Misarwadi) and Sumit Dheeraj More (19, Prithvi Park, Padegaon).

Cyber Cell police said, " The complainant is a married woman, but due to frequent clashes with her husband, she was stays with her minor age son in the city. She came in touch with the driver Tupe during the last year. Later on, they got befriended. Tupe also proposed to her for marriage, but she refused to do so. However, Tupe continued one-sided love with her and displayed her photo on his social media account as his to-be wife. In addition, More also like Tupe, uploaded her photos on his Whatsapp and Instagram account status claiming her as his to-be wife. The incident has maligned her image and earned a bad name in the society. Hence she lodged complaint against the duo for misbehaving with her and maligning her image on December 27.

Meanwhile, the cyber team led by police inspector Gautam Patare, constables Gokul Kutarwade, Ram Kavade and Amol Sontakke during investigation collected evidences against the two youths and then arrested them on Tuesday. Further investigation is on.