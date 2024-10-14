‘Yug Yatra’ depicts story of social hierarchies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students and teachers of Milind College of Arts staged a memorable show of ‘Yug Yatra’ play at Tapadiya Natyanmandir on Monday evening as part of the Amrut Mahotsav year celebration of the college.

The play presented the plight of the oppressed who had fallen into the ravine of social inequality. It highlighted the atrocities faced by the untouchables from the era of the Ramayana to the period of independence, showcasing the struggles of the great leader Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Staging the play was the idea of college Principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar. It was directed by Aslam Yunus. Bhante Vishuddhanand Bodhi Mahasthavir inaugurated the show.

In the first act of the play, when the characters Upali, Sujata and other untouchables opposed the mindset of the upper castes since the era of Ramrajya.

In the tenth scene of the play, the atrocities faced by the untouchables from the era of the Ramayana to the time of independence are vividly portrayed.

As the scenes progressed chronologically, the artists depicted the various dire conditions of the untouchables during that period.

The final tenth act of the play shows how the great leader Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, after initiating the struggle for liberation in Mahad, fought throughout his life for the four fundamental human rights: freedom, equality, brotherhood and justice.

It illustrates the profound impact of his struggle and its lasting consequences.