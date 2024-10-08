‘Yug Yatra’ drama to be re-staged after 68-yrs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students and teachers of Milind College of Arts will stage the ‘Yug Yatra’ play at Tapadia Natyamandir, at 6 pm, October 14, as part of Amrut Mahotsav year celebration of the college.

It may be noted that the first show of ‘Yug Yatra’ written by the first principal of the college M B Chitnis was staged at Milind College on April 14, 1955, on the birthday of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

So, the second show was presented on November 20, 1955, for Dr Ambedkar and Maisaheb Ambedkar.

Dr Ambedkar liked the play so much that, he asked for staging at Diksha Bhumi in Nagpur on October 14, 1956. Around 5 lakh audience watched the play at Diksha Bhumi.

The historical play ‘Yug Yatra’ is the origin of Dalit theatre. She said that the 40 students and teachers would stage the play again at Tapadiya Natyamandir on October 14, after 68 years. College principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan and others were present at the briefing.