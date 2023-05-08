Zaheda Quadri passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A resident of Champa Chowk, Zaheda Ehtesham Quadri, passed away on Sunday due to a brief illness. She was 56.

Her Namaz-e- Janaza was prayed at Kali Masjid in Shah Bazaar and the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque, on Sunday evening.

She is survived by her husband Prof. Dr Ehtesham Quadri, (of Maulana Azad College),

and a son. The departed soul was the daughter of the former Registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), Dr M N Farooqui.