Zero cases of blackmail and extortion reported in Auric's industrial sector

Auric industrial area ensures safety and security for investors

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Industrial Township (Auric) within the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) area has recorded zero incidents of blackmail or extortion till date. During a meeting of the Jilha Udyog Mitra Samiti, industrialists had raised concerns about increasing cases of blackmail and extortion by a few political leaders in the industrial areas of the city. However, Auric has emerged as a safe haven for investors.

Auric administration's proactive measures keep crime rate at zero

Auric has attracted 198 large and small companies and accumulating a total investment of Rs 9500 crore. The administration has established a committee responsible for quarterly reviews of industrial problems and concerns. This committee conducts regular visits to industries, ensuring progress assessment and prompt resolution of any work-related issues. Additionally, the managing director of Auric holds reviews of all companies every three months, providing an opportunity for industrialists to raise complaints and share feedback. Furthermore, Auric requires all companies to fulfill the administration's criteria, maintaining constant communication with industrialists throughout the construction and manufacturing processes.

Efficient central command control system

While cases of ransom demands from entrepreneurs and increased fear of theft among workers and employees have been reported, Auric remains an exception. The administration has implemented a central command control system that effectively prevents theft cases, providing a secure working environment for industrialists and their workforce.

Auric administration ensures investor safety and support

Auric's administration places significant emphasis on ensuring a safe working environment for industrialists. The administration maintains regular communication with investors, offering support throughout the entire investment process, including the manufacturing phase. The dedicated committee diligently reviews investor concerns and issues, and thus far, no complaints of extortion or blackmail have been reported, said Auric's managing director, Suresh Kakani.