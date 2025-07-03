Zhanje takes over as MIDC superintending engineer in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Balasaheb Zhanje has assumed charge as superintendent engineer at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC)’s regional office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He has also been given the additional responsibility of the chief engineer’s post.

Zhanje replaces superintendent engineer Rajendra Gawade, who retired on June 30. Earlier posted in Nashik, Zhanje took charge on July 1 following his transfer.

(With photograph)