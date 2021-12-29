Ziauddin Siddiqui elected as new FMOM president

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

An active member in the upliftment of minorities and representing their core issues, Ziauddin Siddiqui has been appointed as the new president of the Federation of Muslim Organisations in Maharashtra (FMOM), recently. The new president assured the office-bearers and members of religiously following the footsteps and legacy of Maulana Azhari (of Malegaon).

A meeting to elect the new president after the demise of the sitting president and set an action plan was held at Bait-ul- Yateem (in the city) on December 27. There were five candidates in the fray for the election. Ziauddin Siddiqui won the election with a majority of votes. At the outset, the progress report of the FMOM was also readout. FMOM is an umbrella organisation of various Muslim organisations. Hence the representatives from Akola, Nanded, Pune, Parbhani, Ahmednagar, Aundha, Jalgaon, Nagpur and other places were also present on the occasion.

The coordinator Shaikh Muhammed Muntajabuddin briefed upon the outgoing president and about the election of his successor. Syed Amjaduddin Qadri conducted the proceedings. Dr Saifuddin and Owais Ahmed (Aurangabad), Bismillah Saheb (Pusad), Ilyas Momin (Pune), Khalil-ur-Rahman (Ahmednagar) and many others were also present in the meeting.

Tributes paid to Maulana Azhari

The FMOM office-bearers and members paid tributes to the outgoing president, Maulana Abdul Hameed Azhari, who passed away in Malegaon recently. The condolence meeting was organised at the above venue. The FMOM members also paid tributes to the member of Markazi Majlis-e-Shoora and Jamate-Islami Hind, Maulana Yusuf Ilahi, and veteran faculty of Kashiful-Uloom, Maulana Muhammed Mujeebuddin Qasmi, on the occasion.

Pune's Maulana Nizamuddin, Malegaon's Athar Hussain Ashrafi, Parbhani's Maulana Rafiuddin Ashrafi and Maulana Abdul Qavi Falahi (vice president of Muslim Numainda Council-Aurangabad) also spoke on the occasion.