Zone 6, Prabhags 23, 24, 25: Crowds increase after 3.30 pm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Except for a minor incident involving a quarrelsome individual outside the polling centre in Cidco N-3, considered a prestigious area of Prabhag 23, polling in Prabhags 24 and 25, covering Mukundwadi and Chikalthana, was conducted peacefully. After 3.30 pm, a large crowd of voters gathered at the polling centres. In one incident, just half an hour before polling ended, voters at Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule School in Chikalthana forcefully removed an iron grille to enter the polling centre, ignoring police instructions.

Voting statistics:

Prabhags 23, 24 and 25 together had a total of 127 polling centres, with 58,350 male voters and 54,412 female voters, making a total of 112,762 voters.

Between 7.30 am and 1.30 pm, 27.97% of votes were cast.

Between 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm, 14.30% of votes were cast, bringing total turnout to 42.27%.

Voting between 3.30 pm and evening… [data incomplete].

Polling agent observations:

At the N-2 Community Centre, most polling centres had agents from all political parties and independents present outside. However, outside Cidco N-2 Community Centre, only one polling agent was seen, with no representation from other parties.

Crowds at Ramnagar polling centre:

Outside Sushiladevi Deshmukh School in Prabhag 25, candidates and their supporters created large crowds, often causing road blockages. Police were required to manage the gathering. Staff and officials guided elderly voters on how to cast their votes.

Crowds in Mukundwadi:

At the polling centre in prabhag 24, large crowds of candidates and supporters gathered in the nearby square. However, actual voting until afternoon was only 15.5%. Prominent leaders, including the local MP and guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, arrived to boost the morale of candidates and supporters.