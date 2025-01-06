Zoo initiates measures protecting wildlife inhabitants

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

At the Gorewada Wildlife Rescue Centre in Nagpur, three tigers and one leopard died due to the H5N1 Avian Influenza virus. As a result, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's Siddharth Zoo has started taking special precautions. The tigers and leopards are being examined, and medicinal spraying has been carried out near their enclosures, said the acting deputy commissioner Vijay Patil.

The Wildlife Research and Training Centre (WRTC) has issued guidelines to wildlife sanctuaries and rescue centres across the state to take precautions. Instructions have been given to prevent the spread of infection among the animals in the zoos. On Monday morning, veterinarian Dr Neeti Singh conducted an examination of the tigers and other animals at the zoo. She instructed that the meat provided to the animals should be thoroughly cleaned. Medicinal spraying and cleanliness were carried out around the enclosures and the surrounding area. Vijay Patil said that complete care of the animals is being taken. During the inspection, zoo superintendent Sanjay Nandan, wildlife animal caretaker Mohammed Ziya, Somnath Mote, and others were present.

Examinations of Zoo Animals

The zoo authorities through a veterinarian examined five white tigers, seven yellow tigers, one leopard, three crocodiles, five nilgais, 47 sambar deers, 25 spotted deers, seven cheetals, two red monkeys, one civet, two wild boars, one jackal, along with various other animals.