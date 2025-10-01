Zoological Park in Mitmita to complete in two months!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A grand Zoological Park is being developed at Mitmita with a budget of ₹250 crore from the fund of Smart City Mission. On Wednesday, municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth visited the site to review the progress of the work. Most of the construction is in its final stages, and he directed project officials to complete all remaining work within the next two months. During the visit, he also resolved several issues related to road access for farmers and construction of boundary walls.

100-hectare ambitious project

The ambitious Zoological Park is being developed across 100 hectares and is expected to give a major boost to tourism in the city. The existing zoo at Siddharth Garden will soon be relocated to this new site. In preparation, the number of wildlife animals is gradually increasing. The municipal commissioner conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing work on Wednesday morning.

A dedicated road for farmers is being constructed, which had earlier been stalled by a local farmer. The administrator discussed the matter with him and resolved it. Besides, work on boundary walls at two to three locations had been delayed, but solutions were found during this visit.

The main entrance gate of the park will be constructed through CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funding, said G Sreekanth, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Smart City Mission.

Deputy CEO (Smart City Mission) Ravindra Jogdand, superintendent of gardens (CSMC) Vijay Patil, livestock development officer (LDO) Dr Shaikh Shahed, town planner Kaustubh Bhave, junior engineer Rahul Malkhede and the project team comprising Imran Khan, Sneha Nair and Kiran Aade were also present on the occasion.

52 animal enclosures completed

A total of 52 animal enclosures of various sizes have been built. Around 450 street lights are being installed, and the pole installation is complete. Most of the internal roads have also been developed. The main entrance gate will resemble the Kailas Pillar. Work on a food court is also progressing rapidly. Besides, there are plans to plant 3 lakh trees in the park. These will be planted using CSR funds. A drip irrigation system for watering the trees will also be installed soon.

A boost to tourism and the local economy

The CSMC administrator G Sreekanth said, “The establishment of this high-quality zoological park at Mitmita is expected to significantly enhance tourism in the city and stimulate the local economy. The administration is also considering offering job opportunities within the park to residents who lost their homes during the project’s development.”