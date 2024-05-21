ZP-CEO instruct HoDs to complete development works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Meena, on Tuesday, ordered all the heads of various departments (HoDs) to complete the pending developments within the stipulated deadline. The CEO reviewed the status of government schemes which were launched at the village level. These works were lying pending due to election work and the code of conduct for the Loksabha election.

The CEO held a coordination meeting with all the HoDs on Tuesday and reviewed all the government schemes including Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Swach Bharat Abhiyan, Solar Scheme, 15th Finance Commission, etc.

It is learnt that the code of conduct will be matured in a few days. Hence the HoDs were told to resume the works on priority.

Additional CEO Dr Sunil Bhokare, Project Director (District Rural Development Authority) Ashok Sirse, Deputy CEO (General Administration) Sudarshan Tupe, Project Director (Jaljeevan Mission) Rajendra Desale, Deputy CEO (MREGS) Anupama Nandanvankar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, Deputy CEO (Women and Child Welfare) Suvarna Jadhav and all Bloc Development Officers, Taluka Health Officers, Deputy Engineers (Water Supply), Group Coordinators, Assistant Programme Officers and others were present in the meeting.