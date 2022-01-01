ZP CEO plans expenditure at beginning of new year

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

The government funds received by the Zilla Parishad (ZP) have to be utilized by March 31. Considering this fact, ZP CEO Nilesh Gatane made minute planning of the expenditure of the funds at the beginning of the new year on Saturday and Sunday despite being holidays.

2022 began on Saturday and tomorrow is Sunday and are holidays for government offices. CEO Gatne had planned to go to Pune on holidays. However, the district planning meeting is scheduled on Monday. It is mandatory for ZP to utilize the funds not used due to Covid and other planned expenditures for 2020-21 have to be utilized before March 31. Hence, Gatane made detailed planning of the expenditure of the funds on Saturday with the head of various departments.

Gatne said, considering the scheduled meeting on Monday, a review meeting with all the heads of the departments was organised. Planning is being made how to utilize the entire funds before March 31, he said.