ZP distributes testing kits to 864-gram panchayats in district

Aurangabad, June 27:

The Zilla Parishad (ZP) administration has distributed water testing kits to 864-gram panchayats (GPs) in the district, recently. The aim of giving kits is to prevent the spread of epidemic diseases and water-borne diseases like jaundice, typhoid and cholera. The kits will help test the water samples of various sources in each gram panchayat. The report would state whether the water in them is usable for drinking purposes or not? will be received in 48 hours.

Explaining in detail the initiative, the ZP chief executive officer (CEO) and administrator Nilesh Gatane said,” A possibility of spreading epidemic diseases due to consumption of contaminated water emerges during the monsoon. The administration has distributed the testing kits to the GPs under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The GP administration has been instructed to upload the testing reports online. We are expecting to receive reports from all GPs in one week.”

Earlier, the administration had launched a public water supply scheme in every village in the district. Accordingly, the wells have been acquired to supply water through them under the scheme. The samples of water collected from the wells are regularly sent for testing to four government laboratories. However, the report of not a single source has been reported as negative, stressed the CEO.