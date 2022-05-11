ZP draft composition programme announced

Aurangabad, May 11:

The State Election Commission has announced the programme for draft composition of 25 Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 284 Panchayat Samitis in the State. Seventy drafts of Aurangabad ZP will be prepared between May 23 to June 27.

The five year term of 25 ZPs in the State including Aurangabad ZP ended on June 20. The Supreme Court canceled the OBC reservation in local bodies. Hence the State government postponed the election and appointed administrators in all Panchayat Samitis. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to start the election process. As soon as the order was received, on May 5, the election commission had directed all the district collectors to submit the draft by May 8. As per the orders, the draft plan will be submitted till May 31.