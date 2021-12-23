ZP election might be held on February 18

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

The Election Department is preparing to hold the Zilla Parishad (ZP) general elections in 2022 on February 18, senior sources said.

The draft plan of 70 wards of ZP will be announced in two days. Sources said that the ward wise reservation would be released in the first week of January. The term of the existing ZP members is coming to an end in March. Hence activists from all political parties, including incumbents and members, have started work for the elections. This year, the number of wards has increased by 8. Sources said that the ward formations will be announced by the election department in two days. Eight new groups have been added in the district bringing the number to 70. According to the new ward structure, 2 groups will be added in Aurangabad tehsil, 2 in Sillod, 1 each in Phulambri, Vaijapur, Paithan and Khultabad tehsil. A period of seven days may be allowed for filing objections against the new formations. Seven days will be awarded to file objections. The election program will be announced thereafter. This may change if some new orders are received regarding OBC reservation. But the final decision will be up to the Supreme Court and the election department.