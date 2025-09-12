ZP president elect will hail from open category

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After the draw for zilla parishad (ZP) and panchayat samiti (PS) presidents and vice-presidents was conducted by the Rural Development Department on September 9, the government has now issued its official notification. As per the draw, the president of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad will be from the Open (General) category. Since 2022, the ZP has been under the governance of an administrator.

The district has 9 panchayat samitis, of which 5 chairperson posts have been reserved for women—1 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 1 for OBC, and 3 for the Open category. Of the remaining four, one will go to OBC and three to the Open category. These reservations will remain in effect for two and a half years after the election.

Five ZP president posts reserved for women

In Marathwada’s eight zilla parishads, the following reservations have been finalised:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Open (General)

Jalna – OBC (Women)

Beed – SC (Women)

Parbhani – SC

Hingoli – OBC

Nanded – OBC (Women)

Dharashiv – Open (Women)

Latur – Open (Women)

Focus now on Gut and Gan reservations

With the reservations for ZP president and PS chairperson announced, attention has now shifted to the draw for Gut and Gan reservations. Elections for ZPs and PSs are expected soon. Objections regarding the draft of ZP groups and PS wards have been heard, and the revised plan has been approved. As per the 2017 social reservation system, the upcoming elections will see reservations applied to Guts. Currently, the district has 63 Guts structured as follows: 17 for OBC, 8 for SC, and 3 for ST categories. The remaining 35 Guts will be for the Open category. Out of the 63 seats, 33 are likely to be reserved for women.