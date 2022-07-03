ZP school students appear for Japanese language test

Aurangabad, July 3:

The students from Zilla Parishad (ZP) School of Gadiwat village from the district appeared for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test at a centre in Pune on Sunday.

There are five levels to learning the Japanese language. They are N-5, N-4, N-3, N-2 and N-1. The first phase of the language is called N-5 and it has three papers. The students can take the second-level test (N-4) if they obtain the required marks on all three papers.

The students of the school have been learning Japanese since 2019. A total of five students including three girls took the first level examination at Sinhgad Institute of Engineering Pune today.

The students names are Vaishnavi Kolge, Sudiksha Kolge, Amruta Bhalke, Rishikesh Shinde and Onkar Kolge.

The language initiative is being implemented under the guidance of Education Officer (primary) Jaishree Chavan, bloc education officer Deepali Thavre, Education Extension Officer Ramesh Thakur and ZP school headmaster Sudam Chandratike. Ramesh Thakur said that parents and teachers accompanied the students who also started preparations for the next level.