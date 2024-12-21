ZP students enjoyed fun-filled trip to Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As many as 60 students of Zilla Parishad school at Babhulgaon (Khurd) in Vaijapur tehsil had a fun-filled trip to Mumbai and enjoyed every bit of the moment during their excursion, recently.

A total of 60 students studying in Class VII of the school left the village in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on December 20 at 9 pm. During their journey, the bus reached Marine Drive (near Mantralaya) on December 21 at 6 am. The students were overjoyed by seeing skyscrapers (high-rise buildings) and the Arabian Sea. They also enjoyed their breakfast (personal tiffins) by sitting on the parapet wall of the Marine Drive in the morning hours.

The little kids at Marine Drive (Queens Necklace) became the centre of attraction for the morning walkers. One of them even inquired from where they had come. and how do they find Mumbai? In response, the students shared their happiness saying that they are happy to see tall and multi-storeyed buildings, Wankhede stadium and Arabian Sea.

Mumbai Darshan

“The students during their trip visited places like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Mantralaya Building, Taraporewala Aquarium, Kamla Nehru Park or Hanging Garden, Nehru Science Centre, Wankhede Stadium etc,” said the school headmaster Pradeep Dushing. After enjoying the trip during the whole day, the students started the return journey in the evening and reached their destination during midnight hours.