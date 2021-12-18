ZP to recruit 123 contractual employees for vaccination

Aurangabad, Dec 18

Considering the potential threat of Omicron virus, the Zilla Parishad (ZP) health department is recruiting 123 nurses and vaccinators on contractual basis to meet the vaccination targets in the district. Over 264 people were interviewed recently by the health department.

ZP administration aims to vaccinate 21.67 lakh citizens above 18 years of age in the district. So far, more than 80 per cent citizens have been given the first dose in the district and the number of citizens taking the second dose is up to 50 per cent. The goal is to complete the vaccination on priority. However, 16 posts of health workers and nursing staff are vacant in various primary health centres. In addition, some employees and nursing staff in the primary health centers are on leave affecting the vaccination. Further, Omicron patients can be found at any moment.

Considering the threat, the ZP decided to fill 123 posts of nurses and vaccinators on contract basis. About 128 people gave interviews for 28 posts in Aurangabad tehsil. District health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke informed that four candidates were interviewed for Soygaon tehsil which has the lowest number of 4 posts. He said the selected candidates will be paid an honorarium of Rs 500 per day.