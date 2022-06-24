ZP urge DPC to grant funds for installing bio-metric machines

Aurangabad, June 24: The Zilla Parishad (ZP) administration has decided to make bio-metric attendance compulsory, recently. However, due to a paucity of funds, the cash-strapped ZP administration has knocked on the doors of the District Planning Committee (DPC) to grant funds to install machines in all sections and introduce official reforms, soon.

ZP is called a mini mantralaya. The office is largely visited by sarpanchs, public representatives and villagers coming from all corners of the district for their work. They get disappointed when the officer or personnel concerned is found absent in his chair. They have to make rounds of the office to get their work done. Earlier, the ZP office-bearers and members have raised the issue. In response to the complaint, the administrator had assured them of installing bio-metric machines in all sections.

It may be noted that the construction of the new administrative building of ZP is underway. Before starting the works, the offices of various sections which were existing in the old building were shifted to different corners of the city. Meanwhile, the offices of the administrator and the chief executive officer (CEO), general administration, finance section and building and construction (B&C) sections exist on the campus.

Meanwhile, the ZP administration noticed that the officers and personnel in many sections fail to report on duty in time. This prompted the administration to install the biometric machines in all sections (situated in different corners of the city) and maintain official discipline. However, the ZP sans fund required for the purpose. Hence it has submitted a request for funds from DPC.

When inquired about the status of the decision taken six months ago, the administrator drew attention to the issue of expenditure. “We have sought funds from DPC. Meanwhile, the guardian minister had agreed to allocate the funds for the purpose,” said the administrator.

Earlier, the ZP administration had announced of installing bio-metric attendance machines in all gram panchayat offices. However, the decision has not been implemented, so far.