ZVM plans to become a professional organisation

Aurangabad:

The biggest challenge is to financially strengthen the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh (ZVM), which leads 84 traders associations in the district. The mahasangh has to be made professional. Only if the financial aspect is confirmed, the mahasangh can take up various programmes throughout the year, said the ZVM.

General Kirana Merchants Association has organized a Diwali Snehamilan ceremony on November 20. The programme will start at 11 am in Bathri Teli Samaj building in Old Mondha. On this occasion, the mahasang will show its strength through the unity of traders. On this backdrop, the ZVM in a statement said that various issues including issues of traders, awareness regarding buying goods in the local market instead of online and financially strengthening the Mahasangh will be discussed in the snehamilan. A campaign 'My City, My Market' will be launched. The office bearers of the mahasangh have become active for this, and under the new leadership, will implement this campaign in various parts of the city in the coming year.