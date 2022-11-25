ZVM starts ‘Meet the traders’ initiative

Aurangabad:

The Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh (ZVM) has started an initiative to meet the members of the association, one day every week. The initiative began on Thursday. Under this initiative, the mahasangh president and secretary met the traders of the Gajanan Maharaj Vyapari Sanghatana Garkheda. There was a detailed discussion on the issue of property tax, pay and park initiative of the municipal corporation. The purpose of this activity is to get to know the traders, understand their problems, exchange suggestions and new ideas. Mahasangh president Sanjay Kankaria, general secretary Shiv Shankar Swamy, vice president Kharde Appa, treasurer Jayant Devalankar and others were present.