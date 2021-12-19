BWF World Championships 2021 Final: Kidambi Srikanth loss title clash, clinches silver

India's Kidambi Srikanth lost 15-21, 20-22 to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain on Sunday. Srikanth became the first Indian man to take home a silver medal from the competition, with the previous best result by an Indian man being a bronze medal -- Prakash Padukone (1983), HS Prannoy (2019, Lakshya Sen (2021). During the final on Sunday, Srikanth took a 9-3 lead in the first game but Loh fought back to take the lead after the mid-game break before taking the game 21-15.

