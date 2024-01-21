India Open 2024 Final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Lose to Korean Duo in Men's Doubles

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the India Open 2024 men's doubles final to South Korea's Seo Seung-jae and Kang Min-hyuk on Sunday, January 21. The Indian duo was defeated by the South Korean pair with a score of 15-21, 11-21, 18-21.

Earlier in the day, China's Shi Yu Qi secured the men's singles title by defeating Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu. In the women's singles category, Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying emerged victorious after defeating China's Chen Yu Fei.

Despite reaching two tournament finals, the Indian duo has finished as runners-up on both occasions. In the Malaysia Open final last Sunday, they won the first game but ultimately lost the match, and a similar outcome occurred in today's match at the India Open.