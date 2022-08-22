Junior championship is a great platform for the budding badminton talents in India, says P V Sindhu

Mumbai, Aug 22 Ace badminton player and two-time Olympic Medallist P V Sindhu said that junior championship is a great platform for the budding talents in India.

The 6th edition of the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) 2022 will be held in 12 cities across India under the banner of 12 State associations for age groups ranging from 7-17 years, the organisers of the event said in a statement on Monday.

On the launch of JBC, P.V. Sindhu, brand ambassador of PNB MetLife stated, "PNB MetLife's Junior Badminton Championship is a great platform for the young budding Badminton talent in India. I'm delighted to be associated with a brand that lays emphasis on harnessing the potential of young sports enthusiasts who are poised to become the Badminton stars of tomorrow."

The 6th edition of JBC will be conducted in 12 cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Surat, Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Chandigarh, Thrissur, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, and Delhi.

All Badminton players and aspirants in these 12 cities between the ages of 7 and 17 are eligible to compete in the tournamnet. The different categories include Under 9, Under 11, Under 13, Under 15, and Under 17. The match format will be singles and each participant can play in a maximum of two categories, as long as the maximum age limit is upheld. The State Winners will be invited to New Delhi for an awards ceremony with Sindhu.

In marking the launch of this year's championship, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, said, "We could not be more excited to be back on the ground with the sixth edition of JBC, a unique platform for young badminton aspirants across the country that has evolved into one of the most sought-after annual sports events in the Indian Badminton fraternity."

