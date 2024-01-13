Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag script history, enter finals

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 13 World No. 2 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty etched their names in history, scripting a remarkable comeback to secure their place in the men's doubles final of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament.

Their triumph over Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae not only showcased their resilience but also marked a historic milestone as the first Indians in any discipline to reach the final of the Malaysia Open in the Open Era, which spans back to 1983.

Ranked World No. 2, the dynamic duo displayed their exceptional form from the preceding year, where they had already clinched six titles. Their prowess on the court was on full display as they faced an 11-18 deficit in the second game but rallied to register a gripping 21-18, 22-20 victory, sealing their passage to the final in emphatic fashion.

The Bukit Jalil Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur bore witness to this historic feat, with fans eagerly following live updates and cheering for the Indian contingent. Satwik-Chirag's journey through the Malaysia Open 2024 became a beacon of pride for Indian badminton, underscoring the nation's growing influence on the global badminton stage.

As they advanced, the duo's achievement illuminated the resilience and determination that defines their partnership, setting the stage for a thrilling final showdown. Their synchronized efforts and strategic brilliance ensured a swift and decisive win over their Korean counterparts, leaving an indelible mark on the prestigious tournament.

However, the badminton narrative unfolded with a mix of triumph and disappointment for India. While Satwik-Chirag soared to new heights, their compatriots Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto on Saturday faced an unfortunate exit in the women's doubles quarter-finals on Saturaday, succumbing to Japan's R Iwanaga and K Nakanishi.

