1 in 3 executives to leave job if asked to return to office globally: Report

New Delhi, May 11 As most organisations globally implement return-to-office (RTO) policies, there is still resistance among employees and one in three of the executives presented with a RTO obligation say they will leave their current employer for that reason.

According to a Gartner report, mandating employees back to the office has key implications for talent attraction and retention.

Caroline Ogawa, Director in Gartner HR practice, stated that while 58 per cent of executives said their organisation provided a convincing reason for the RTO decision, many senior leaders were unwilling to come back into the office.

Another recent survey by the market research firm found that 63 per cent of respondents reported an increased expectation around employees spending days in the office.

Retaining key talent has become harder due to mistrust between employees and employers, employee burnout and disengagement, and fiercer competition in the labour market, the findings showed.

Caitlin Duffy, Senior Director, Gartner HR practice, said that organisations that force workers to come to office are likely to weaken their leadership bench and complicate succession planning.

